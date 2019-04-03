Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from tomorrow, April 4
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Left permanent Lane 1 closed on M1 southbound Jct 29 to 30. Lane closures for communication works until 6am on April 6 2019, by Highways England.
Traffic control (give and take) on A616 Barlborough Road, Clowne, Derbyshire due to removal of bollards. Delays likely. Valid until April 5 2019.
Road closure on Elm Street, Hollingwood due to steetworks by Derbyshire County Council. In place until April 5, 2019.
