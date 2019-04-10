Driver of van 'plastered in attention grabbing dinosaurs' caught using his phone in Belper

A van driver in Belper has been given six points on his driving licence after being caught by police using his phone while driving.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit caught the man in a "company van plastered in attention grabbing dinosaurs", when officers spotted him using his mobile phone.

The van.

Officers then pulled him over, issuing him with a ticket and six points on his driving licence.

A spokesman for the unit said: "Company van plastered in attention grabbing dinosaurs.

"Which is really handy for us in our Grandad Grey BMW, as the driver is happily chatting away on his phone. Ticket handed and six points incoming."

