M1 reopens after serious crash

The M1 has now fully reopened after a serious crash this afternoon.

Delays expected throughout the evening after serious crash closes M1 in Derbyshire

The collision, involving a coach and a car, occurred at around 12.55pm.

The motorway was initially closed in both directions between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston.

The southbound carriageway had been reopened by mid-afternoon but the northbound carriageway has only just reopened.

Police have not yet released any further details on the crash and the extent of any injuries is not yet known.

