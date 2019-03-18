M1 set to be hit by nationwide Brexit ‘go slow’ protests

Motorists are being warned of potential disruption as angry truckers get set to stage a nationwide pro-Brexit protest bringing Britain’s motorways to a standstill.

Lorry drivers across the country are planning a series of demonstrations across Britain this Friday and Saturday – threatening to disrupt rush hour traffic with a ‘go slow’ protest to show their anger over Britain’s failure to leave the EU on time.

Go-slow protests are expected to take place on major motorways including the M1 this weekend

It is widely expected that Britain will not leave on the scheduled date of March 29 – with Prime Minister Theresa May warning that Brexit could be delayed by months, years or even not happen at all if MPs refuse to back her deal.

In response, angry drivers are aiming to paralyse the nation’s road network this Friday by driving slowly on the nation’s key routes – including the M1, as well as other major motorways across the country.

Pro EU Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK is behind the demonstrations which they say are to show public anger towards MPs in Westminster for failing to deliver Brexit on time.

A spokesman said: “We are asking all truckers, farmers and the general public to make a stand and get Brexit sorted. Enough is enough.

“We pay the piper and they will play our tune.”

It is not clear when exactly the protests will take place – although there have been calls for go-slows on the motorways at both 6.30pm this Friday and Saturday at 10pm when drivers plan to blockade Holyhead in Wales.

There have also been suggestions that some of the UK’s other ports could be blockaded by drivers across the weekend as tensions rise over Brexit.