The M1 in Derbyshire is to remain closed for several hours after a fatal crash.

The motorway is currently closed northbound between junctions 25 and 26 after the collision, which involves a car and a lorry.

Nottinghamshire Police said the road would be closed for several hours after the fatal crash.

Diversions are to be put in place for people currently stuck in traffic.

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead and find an alternative route.