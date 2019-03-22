Serious crash closes M1 in both directions in Derbyshire

A serious accident has led to the closure of the M1 in both directions in Derbyshire.

Motorists have been warned to expect long delays after the accident. between a coach and car.

Both carriageways of the M1 motorway are closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services.

Police said a coach and a car were involved in a crash at around 12.55pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists have been advised to expect delays.

Police said it was unclear as to the nature of any injuries.

The M1 has been closed in both directions after the crash

The M1 has been closed in both directions after the crash