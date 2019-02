We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passenger numbers for 2018 (and have excluded south Derbyshire). However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime.

Alfreton Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 5 incidents; 2017 - 1 incident. Passenger numbers - 141,440

Ambergate Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers - 20,753

Bamford Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers 13,961

Belper Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers - 112,713

