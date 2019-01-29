Travel disruption possible as Met Office issues another weather warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for Derbyshire with snow and ice set to hit the county on Thursday and Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is already in force for between noon today (Tuesday) and 11am Wednesday with rain turning to snow this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for Derbyshire later in the week

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Tuesday

Now a further yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

The warning, which is in force from 3pm on Thursday to 12noon on Friday, states: "Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

"This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country, snow becomes more likely.

"There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

"Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing."

The warning adds that there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is also a slight chance some rural communities could become cut off, a small chance power cuts could occur and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.