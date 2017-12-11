Two boys hospitalised after Belper car crash

Two boys aged 11 and 12 have been hit by a car and have been hospitalised with their injuries.

The crash happened at around 4.20pm on Friday, December 8 on the A6 Derby Road between Milford and Belper.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a blue Fiat Qubo struck two boys on the A6 heading towards Belper.

“Two boys aged 11 and 12 received none life threatening injuries and were transported to Queen’s Medical Centre.”

If you can assist, please call PC Johnathan Terry on 101 quoting reference number 17000535954.

Alternatively, send click here to him a message online.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.