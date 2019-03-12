Two Chesterfield FC hooligans are red-carded with football bans after pitch invasion during Ebbsfleet game

Two Chesterfield FC football hooligans who were involved in a pitch invasion during the home match against Ebbsfleet United have been given five-year football banning orders.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 1 how Ashley Billyeald, 25, of Cedar Street, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, invaded the pitch with others at the Proact Stadium and threatened Ebbsfleet United goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore during the Spireites’ National League home game in January.

Billyeald pleaded guilty to invading the pitch at the Proact, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, near the end of the 3-3 draw on January 5 and also admitted using threatening behaviour.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper told a previous hearing that when Chesterfield FC equalised fans ran on the pitch and Billyeald was seen standing over Mr Ashmore and pointing at him before Mr Ashmore took him by the coat and pulled him to the ground.

The court heard the Ebbsfleet goalkeeper had been highlighted as a potential concern after reported problems at two of his team’s matches following claims he had been racially abused.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson also told the previous hearing Billyeald has apologised to Chesterfield FC and the club has separately banned him from matches for ten years.

Mr Tomlinson added that Mr Ashmore was already on the ground having tried to stop the equalizer and there was no physical contact until the goalkeeper took hold of Billyeald and threw him to the back of the net.

Billyeald was given a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 100 hours of unpaid work along with a five-year football banning order.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Fellow Chesterfield FC fan Reece Marr, 23, of no fixed abode, also admitted going on the pitch at a previous hearing.

Marr, who has previous convictions, was previously fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work to mark the breach of a suspended prison sentence order.

But after Marr had contested an application to impose a football banning order this matter was considered at a further hearing on March 8 before he was made subject to a five year football banning order.

Another Chesterfield FC fan was also brought to justice at an earlier hearing in February for his part in the pitch invasion.

Tyler Bonson, 18, of London Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, was given a three-year football banning order.

Bonson admitted going on the pitch at the Proact stadium after the late equaliser.

He was also accused of spitting towards the Ebbsfleet goalkeeper and in a separate incident at a home match against Wrexham in October he was caught using rude hand gestures.

Bonson pleaded guilty to invading the pitch and admitted two counts of threatening behaviour.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £383 in fines, a victim surcharge and costs.

Derbyshire police who have been battling to stamp out a growing yob element at Chesterfield FC revealed the club has recently banned 30 fans in its efforts to stop pitch invasions.