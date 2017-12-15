Two Derbyshire towns scoop most festive in England title

Two tinsel towns taking the ‘North pole’ position for being the most festive in the country this Christmas are from Derbyshire.

Both Matlock and Bakewell make it on to the top ten list for most popular getaways between Christmas and New Year.

Tori Kirwan-Taylor at cottages.com - which complied the information based on the number of bookings between the festive period - said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we wish all our customers, including those about to enjoy an exciting festive getaway, a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

“Whether celebrating the start of 2018 in style from the comfort of a bubbling hot tub, or unwrapping presents around a decorated Christmas tree, we’re delighted to be helping so many holidaymakers to have their perfect seasonal stay this year.”

Matlock in Derbyshire is a strong contender for the title of most festive town, coming 7th in a list of the top 10 UK towns for a Christmas and New Year Break, followed by Bakewell at eight.

Holidaymakers seeking all the trimmings from their rental accommodation over the festive season are most likely to choose a property with a hot tub, with tubs achieving a 44 per cent higher occupancy rate than the national average. Properties decorated with a Christmas tree are attracting 12 per cent higher occupancy rates.

The Top 10 UK Towns for Christmas and New Year Break According to Latest Booking Figures:

1. Keswick, Cumbria

2. Ambleside, Cumbria

3. Whitby, North Yorkshire

4. Windermere and Troutbeck Bridge, Cumbria

5. Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria

6. Happisburgh, Norfolk

7. Matlock, Derbyshire

8. Bakewell, Derbyshire

9. Beadnell, Northumberland

10. Hawes, North Yorkshire