Van driver faces sentencing after refusing to take drink-drive test

A van driver is due to be sentenced after he failed to give a breath specimen to police after he was under suspicion of drink-driving.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, November 28, how Simon Bradley, 33, of Windermere Road, Long Eaton, was stopped after police spotted him driving and swerving without his lights on as he headed to Long Eaton.

Bradley pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police after the incident on October 27. Magistrates adjourned the case for a probation service report before sentencing on December 28.