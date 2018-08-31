VIDEO AND PIC GALLERY: Thousands descend for Chatsworth Country Fair 2018

Visitors from far and wide are flocking to Derbyshire today for the return of one of the county’s most ‘spectacular’ events- the Chatsworth Country Fair.

The gates opened at 9am and by 10am the site was teeming with thousands of people excited to experience all the annual event has to offer.

Colourful hot air balloons took to the skies over the Peak District to mark the start of the event early this morning (Friday, August 31).

Later, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire and Chatsworth’s resident goldendoodle, 13-week old Henry aka ‘Chatswoof’, joined TV star Marry Berry in the grand ring to kickstart the fair and welcome visitors.

A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster, demonstrations by celebrity chefs and JCB ‘dancing diggers’ are just some of the highlights on the programme of activities planned for the weekend- as well as the usual stalls, competitions and crafts.

And visitors can’t really ask for better weather- with sunshine and warm temperatures forecast through till Sunday.

The Duchess introduces Mary Berry to one of the Chatsworth dogs

“The incredible diversity of things you can see and do as a family at the show are what makes this event so special,” said Sarah Green, event organiser.

“Whether you want to sit back and be entertained, or get stuck into all manner of activities from the gentle through to the more energetic, there are options for everyone - including the four-legged family members too.”

