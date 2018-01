Firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at Nottingham train station.

Crews from a number of stations across the county have been at the scene since around 6.30am this morning.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo - SWNS

Here's the latest pictures and video from the scene, courtesy of SWNS.

