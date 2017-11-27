VIDEO: Belper Christmas lights switch-on draws crowd of thousands

The magic of Christmas returned to Belper last weekend, as the moment came to switch on the town decorations.

An estimated 2,000 people flocked to the Memorial Gardens for the early evening festivities on Friday, November 24.

The lights and crowds on King Street.

Town clerk Liz Page said: “So many people said how nice it was to see the event even busier than it has been in recent years.

“Luckily the weather was good, and it helped to create a really nice family atmosphere.”

Mayor of Belper Peter Hurst had a particularly busy evening, switching on lights in Milford first before hot-footing it to the Belper ceremony.

The big switch-on moment brought a moment in the spotlight for some of the town’s unsung heroes, as council outdoor staff were asked to do the official honours in thanks for their award-winning work on Belper in Bloom.

Liz said: “It was nice to see them get recognition for everything that they do to make the town look beautiful all year round.

“Even that day, they started work at 7am to get the market stalls up and roads closed, and they didn’t finish work until around 10pm.”

The central Christmas tree has been adorned with dazzling new lights this year, after the town council decided to invest in improving the display.

The tree towered over a busy market of charity stalls, children’s rides, a performance by Belper Town Wind Band, and an all-new Santa’s grotto next to the Beaurepaire Patisserie.

Liz said: “Thank you to everyone who came, to the businesses who stayed open late, and the councillors and Rotary members who helped it all run smoothly.”

Even bigger crowds are expected this coming weekend, with the Christmas Food Festival running 10am to 3pm on Sunday, December 3, along King Street, Strutt Street and Campbell Street.

The event is free to everyone, and will feature more than 60 food and drink sellers from across the Midlands.

Liz said: “It will be a perfect opportunity to look for special gifts and stock up on food for Christmas, so wrap up and come along and enjoy the event.”