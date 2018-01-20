Wanted: Volunteers to help out at National Trust properties

Conservation charity National Trust is looking for volunteers to help at historic properties across Derbyshire.

People from all walks of life are required to help across a variety of roles, which include welcoming visitors as a room guide, baking in the tea-room or getting out into the Peak District to monitor butterflies.

As well as working in beautiful surroundings, volunteering with the trust provides the opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and take part in exclusive behind-the-scenes talks and tours. Volunteers don’t need any qualifications or specific experience, just be willing to get involved and enjoy a new challenge.

Alison Minshall, volunteering and participation consultant at the trust said: “As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us look after the places in our care, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without their support and boundless enthusiasm.

“There’s much more flexibility to volunteering than you might think too, whether it’s a few hours a week as a room guide, once a month in the garden or even once a year at a family muck-in day when you can bring the kids and help in the parkland. Whatever time you can give it’s very much appreciated and makes a real difference in preserving our heritage”..

Details of volunteering opportunities at National Trust places in Derbyshire can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands