WARNING: Dreaded ice is set to grip Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a warning as dreaded ice is once again set to grip Derbyshire and the East Midlands from this evening.

An official Yellow Warning of ice for the East Midlands has been issued and it is expected to spread across the region as temperatures plummet.

Roads and surfaces are expected to be affected by ice from 6pm, today, Saturday, December 16, until about 10.30am, tomorrow, Saturday, December 17.

Derbyshire fire service has endorsed crucial driving tips from Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents to ensure motorists stay safe.

A Rospa spokesman said: “Driving in the winter is very different than in other times of the year.

“Adverse weather and longer periods of darkness makes driving more hazardous. Sometimes conditions can be extreme, as we have found out over recent winters, with prolonged periods of heavy snow and floods.

“Different weather conditions create different hazards throughout the winter and in different areas of the country at different times.

“A single journey may take us into very different weather, road and traffic conditions, so we need to be prepared for each one. This means that we need to adapt the way we drive to the conditions.”

Rospa is advising motorists to take time to consider how conditions may affects their driving.

In very bad conditions motorists should avoid driving completely, according to Rospa, unless they absolutely have to make a journey and driving is the only option.

Drivers are urged to plan journeys, prepare their vehicles and put together an emergency kit in their cars as a precaution. Emergency kits can include blankets, a spade, torch, some food and water.

Other advice includes ensuring lights are clean and working, batteries are fully charged, windscreen, wiper blades and other windows are clean and washer bottle are filled with screen wash.

Also Rospa advises that people check tyres including tread depths and pressure and that their brakes are working well

Fluids should be kept topped up especially windscreen wash, anti-freeze and oil, according to Rospa.