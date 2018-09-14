Warning for Netflix users

Netflix users are being warned to look out for fake emails

There has been an increase in reports about fake Netflix emails claiming that there’s an issue with your account, or that your account has been suspended.

The email states that you need to “update” your account details in order to resolve the problem.

The link in the emails leads to genuine-looking Netflix phishing websites designed to steal your username and password, as well as payment details.

Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

For more information on how to stay secure online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk