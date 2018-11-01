WEATHER: A cloudy and wet morning will brighten up across Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to the day, with outbreaks of rain today, Thursday November 1.

However, it will brighten up from the west later, with sunny spells spreading into the west during the morning.

A cloudy and wet morning will brighten up across Derbyshire today

The odd shower may then follow to the Derbyshire hills later.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 11 °C.

Tonight, any showers in the west will ease off to a dry night across the region with long clear spells.

A widespread frost could spread by morning as winds fall light.

The minimum temperature tonight could drop to -2 °C.

Tomorrow should be dry and sunny.