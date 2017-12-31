Weather forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Heavy showers will hit the East Midlands on New Year's Eve, according to the Met Office.

In the morning, spells of heavy rain and gusty winds should quickly clear eastwards, becoming drier, brighter and cooler, whilst remaining quite windy. Bands of heavy showers are likely to arrive from the west towards the end of the afternoon. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Through the evening there will be heavy showers, with winds easing. It will be drier towards the end of the night with clear spells, especially in the east, and turning quite chilly. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

On New Year's Day, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells and light winds during the morning. Chance of thicker cloud and a few showers affecting more southern counties during the middle of the day. Maximum temperature 7 °C.