The Met Office has forecast a dry, sunny morning today across Derbyshire (November 10)

Although it is forecast to be dry and sunny this morning, blustery showers will spread during the afternoon.

WEATHER: Sun, showers and thunder across Derbyshire today

The odd rumble of thunder is likely, and the maximum temperature could reach 13 °C.

Tonight will see scattered showers spreading East, followed by patchy cloud and clear spells.

Temperatures will dip quickly under prolonged clear spells.

It will stay mainly dry but with the odd shower over the Derbyshire hills.

The minimum temperature tonight could dip to 7 °C.