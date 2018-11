You might need an umbrella if you're heading out, as The Met Office has forecast a wet weekend.

Saturday (November 3) will be windy but mild, with patchy rain in the west later.

WEATHER: What's the forecast this weekend in Derbyshire?

There will be rain at times on Sunday (November 4), but with winds easing.

Monday probably dry with variable cloud after early mist or fog.

The temperature could reach 12 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.