Derbyshire to be battered by heavy rain and floods as four day weather warning is issued

Derbyshire is set to be hammered by four days of rain, which weather experts say is expected to cause floods.

The Met Office has given out a Yellow Weather Warning for rain from 6pm today, Saturday, to 3pm on Tuesday.

The weather Saturday night.

The Met Office has warned that 20 to 30mm of rain could fall between Saturday and Sunday and 20 to 40mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday.

The weather expert also warned that flooding was 'likely'.

The warning also covers most of the west coast and Wales.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Where the heaviest rain will fall remains uncertain but there is the potential for 30 to 40 mm of rain to fall within a few hours in places as well as 60 to 70 mm over the higher ground of Dartmoor, Wales and the Peak District.

"The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with 35-40 mph gusts likely quite widely, and to 50 mph over coasts and hill tops in southwest England and Wales."