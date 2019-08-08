Expect strong winds and disruption in Derbyshire this weekend as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption across Derbyshire this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning.

Residents should expect to see disruption on "exposed routes and bridges" due to the high winds, which could cause high-sided vehicles to be delayed.

Expect high winds on Saturday.

There could also be delays to road, rail and air travel with fallen trees on the roads, and the potential for short-term loss of power.

The yellow weather warning will be in place throughout the day on Saturday, August 10.

The Met Office said: "Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph quite widely inland.

"Gusts more than 50 mph are possible across parts of central and south-eastern England, particularly in association with showers.

"Expect delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"There could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible, and some short-term loss of power and other services."