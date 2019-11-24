Flooding risk as 18 hours of rain forecast for Derbyshire

More flooding could be in store as th eMet Office issues a yellow weather warning for rain.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from the Met Office from midnight on Wednesday November 27 to 6pm.

Flooding caused serious damage and a fatality in Derbyshire.

In a statement on its website about the Wednesday warning a Met Office expert said: "Further heavy rain is possible on Wednesday with a risk of flooding.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."