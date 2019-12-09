Gales forecast in Derbyshire as Storm Atiyah sweeps the country

Gales have been forecast across Derbyshire today, December 9, as Storm Atiyah sweeps the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for very strong winds on the East Coast, and South West of the country today.

Although Derbyshire may have escaped the warning, the county has not escaped the ‘gales, and the odd blustery shower’ that forecasters are predicting.

The high winds should ease through the day, with all parts seeing largely unbroken sunshine developing.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 7 °C, although in the breeze it will feel like 3°C.

Tonight will be chilly with a slight frost developing.

Cloud will thicken after midnight, with heavy rain moving into the Peak District by dawn.

The minimum temperature is predicted to plummet to -1 °C.

Tomorrow, we’re in for more high wind and heavy rain, which will be ‘persistent’ across the hills.

However clearer spells and lighter showers will follow in the evening.