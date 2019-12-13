Heavy snow forecast for Derbyshire this weekend

Parts of Derbyshire could experience heavy snowfall over the weekend, say forecasters.

Weather experts at the Met Office say snow could fall on Saturday, when temperatures are set to fall in the wake of today's heavy rain.

Snow is set to fall in Derbyshire

Buxton, Matlock and the Peak District could experience travel disruption, as the snow is forecast to fall from 8pm on Saturday, before turning heavy from around 9pm until the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Met Office added that the temperature could drop to -2, but will feel more mile minus 4.

Snow could also fall in Matlock and Bakewell from 10pm on Saturday, although the Met Office says any snow will quickly turn to rain.

In his daily forecast on Facebook page The Actual Weather, Derby-based forecaster Robert Shaw said: “Showers in a cold breeze tomorrow will be wintry, but not very frequent, so many areas will only get a cold sunny breezy day. But any showers, and higher ground looks most likely to see them, the Peak District, Snowdonia, the Pennines and of course Scotland.”

Looking ahead to Sunday, sunshine and showers are forecast for the morning, along with with strong winds.

Monday is looking drier with sunshine, but there is still risk of showers.

Wednesday will be changeable and sometimes windy, with a chance of further isolated blustery showers

There is still a chance of snow later in the week, as well as drier, colder interludes, with an increased risk of frost and fog.