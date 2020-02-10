Heavy snow to hit Derbyshire TODAY: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues warning

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force for the Derbyshire area.

Snow is already falling in Chesterfield as temperatures plummet following yesterday’s Storm Ciara.

Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and ice.

Today will be a cold day with sunny spells and showers. These may merge into longer spells of rain and snow during the afternoon with accumulations possible across parts of the Peak District. Strong winds throughout, especially over the hills. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight most showers will fade away through the evening leaving much of the region with clear spells overnight. Towards dawn, there may be a few showers over the hills. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday will be largely dry with bright spells in the afternoon. It will stay windy throughout making it feel cold. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Hour by hour forecast:

2pm: rain/snow

3pm: rain/snow

4pm: rain/snow

5pm: cloudy

6pm:cloudy

7pm: rain/snow

8pm:cloudy

9pm:clear

10pm: cloudy

11pm:cloudy

12am: cloudy