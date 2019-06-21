Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire as thunderstorms batter region on Monday

Residents have been warned to expect lightning, heavy rain and floods as yet another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is issued for Derbyshire next week.

The warning is in place from midnight to midnight on Monday, June 24, with thunderstorms expected to batter the region throughout the day.

Thunderstorms are likely.

The Met Office is warning that the heavy rain could lead to flooding conditions at points in the day.

A spokesman said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast from midnight on Monday (June 24):

Midnight – Light rain – 15C

1am – Light rain – 15C

2am – Light rain – 15C

3am – Light rain – 15C

4am – Thunderstorms – 14C

5am – Thunderstorms – 14C

6am – Thunderstorms – 15C

7am – Thunderstorms – 16C

8am – Thunderstorms – 17C

9am – Thunderstorms – 18C

10am – Light rain showers – 20C

11am – Light rain showers – 21C

Noon – Cloudy – 21C

1pm – Cloudy – 22C

2pm – Thunderstorms – 23C

3pm – Thunderstorms – 23C

4pm – Heavy rain showers – 23C

5pm – Heavy rain showers – 23C

6pm - Light rain showers – 23C

7pm – Light rain showers – 22C

8pm – Light rain showers – 21C

9pm – Light rain showers – 20C

10pm – Light rain showers – 19C

11pm – Light rain showers – 18C

Midnight – Light rain showers – 18C