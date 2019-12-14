Ice warning for South Yorkshire and the East Midlands as temperatures drop

The Met Office has issued a warning for icy conditions across South Yorkshire and the East Midlands as temperatures are expected to fall.

Ice is set to grip parts of the region after a spell of rain and hill snow is likely to affect many areas, according to the Met Office, with skies clearing at times to allow icy surfaces.

However, the Met Office has stated that ice will not affect everywhere across the region.

Icy patches with snow mainly on higher level routes may cause travel difficulties and some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times and icy surfaces may make accidents and falls more likely.

The Met Office added that any snow is most likely to be at levels above 200 metres elevation and will probably be focused in the north Pennines and into parts of Scotland where it could affect a few lower-lying areas.