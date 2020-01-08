Met Office issue warning as “very strong winds” set to batter Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning as winds of up to 70mph are set to batter Derbyshire this week.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Thursday January 9, and have advised that travel may be disrupted.

The warning is in place for much of the north and midlands, including Sheffield, Derbyshire, and Nottinghamshire.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Very strong winds potentially bringing some disruption through Thursday.

"A spell of very strong winds is expected to spread from the south-west across Wales and many parts of England through Thursday morning.

“Winds will begin to ease across Wales through late morning, and across the rest of the area by evening."

Residents are being warned to check before they travel, as the wind could mean longer journey times, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

The warning adds: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

What the Met Office say to expect:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with some roads and bridges closing.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect services such as mobile phone coverage.