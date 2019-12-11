More heavy rain forecast for Derbyshire today

More heavy rain has been forecast for Derbyshire today (December 11).

Although today will see a sunny but cold start, a band of heavy showers will move across the region from 3pm.

Rain is forecast

The rain is set to clear by 5pmf, followed by largely clear skies and lighter winds overnight, leading to a frost.

The Met Office has forecast strong winds that will slowly ease through the day.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 6 °C.

The minimum temperature could drop to -1 °C overnight.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny in the morning, becoming increasingly windy and cloudy ahead of a band of rain, heavy at times, slowly spreading eastwards during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the weather will remain unsettled and often windy with spells of rain and showers.

Gales are possible on Saturday and Sunday.