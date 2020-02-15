South Yorkshire and Derbyshire residents brace themselves for Storm Dennis

The Met Office has forecast a wet and windy day across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire as Storm Dennis is due to hit the region.

A wet and windy day is expected today, Saturday, February 15, which should become worse as Storm Dennis brings a band of rain which is expected to be heavy.

Storm Dennis is expected to hit South Yorkshire and Derbyshire with rain and strong winds.

The Met Office states it should become very windy with strengthening south-westerly winds but temperatures should feel mild.

By tonight more outbreaks of rain are expected with conditions becoming heavy and persistent in the early hours.

The Met Office stated it should be very windy with gales or severe gales during the night.

Milder temperatures have been forecast with lows of eight degrees centigrade and highs of 13 degrees.

Storm Dennis should arrive during the morning, according to the Met Office, creating possible disruption to travel.

Easy Jet has reportedly cancelled some flights and LNER trains could also be affected.