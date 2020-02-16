Storm Denis: Road closures in Derbyshire as bad weather persists

Twenty roads across the county are shut as Storm Denis continues.

Derbyshire Police has announced 20 roads across Derbyshire are closed due to flooding.

The flooding in Hornsbridge in Chesterfield - pic Derby Roads Policing Unit

Derbyshire RPU shared images of the A617 Hornsbridge in Chesterfield as deep water caused the road to be shut.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s list of road closures:

A514 Calke Abbey

A516 between A38 and A50

A52 at Boorowash and Spondon

A38 between Toyota and Findern

A617 from Hornsbridge to M1

Collier Lane, Ockbrook

Station Road, Ilkeston

Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston

Ladywood Road, West Hallam

Pilsley Road, Morton

Derby Road, Risley

High Street, Repton

A632 Walton Grange to Chesterfield

B5035 Carsington

A6 Ashwood Dale

A609 Ilkeston-Trowell

A38 Clovernook

Green Lane, Killamarsh

Ashby Road East to the junction of Gilly Lane, Bretby

A61 Pectron-Little Eaton

A force spokesperson said: “Please avoid these areas at this time.”