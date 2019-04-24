This is what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Wednesday, April 24).

Often cloudy with some sunny spells at first.

Showers, heavy and sometimes thundery, will spread in from the south from late morning. These will clear during the late afternoon or early evening.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight it will be generally cloudy with some late evening sunny spells possible. However further showers will move up from the south overnight, with some heavy rain possible by the end of the night.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.