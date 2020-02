The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the Sheffield area on Monday.

Monday will be a cold day with sunshine and showers. Longer spells of afternoon rain and snow expected with some accumulations over the Pennines. Windy with gales, mainly across hills. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

It will be cold and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with brief sunny spells and snow showers, frequent and heavy across hills giving accumulations. Rain and hill snow likely Thursday .