Weather warning for heavy rain and floods in Derbyshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in Derbyshire.

The warning is in place between noon on Monday, June 10 and 23.59pm Tuesday, June 11.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport."

The Met Office has also warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst some places could miss the worst of the rain, there is a chance that 20-30 mm could occur quite widely, with locally up to 60 mm.

"Where areas of heavy rainfall become focused, much of this could possibly occur in less than six hours.

"Across southern parts of the warning area, the rain should ease on Tuesday."