Wintry conditions to ease for a drier and brighter day

The Met Office has forecast wintry conditions for Derbyshire for the start of today, Saturday, December 14, but the weather should ease for a drier and brighter day.

Conditions will be cold and unsettled with showers during the morning, according to the Met Office, but the weather should improve with a drier and brighter day ahead with fresh south-westerly winds.

But the Met Office has warned that some showers are expected to be more wintry on higher ground.

By tonight, further showers are expected throughout the evening and during the first part of the night with some wintry ones on higher ground.

The Met Office has stated that showers will tend to become more intermittent by the end of the night but it should stay breezy.

Temperatures should reach highs of about five degrees centigrade and lows of about three degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.