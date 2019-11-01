Yet more rain for Derbyshire on Friday - but what about this weekend?

More rain is on the horizon for Derbyshire today (November 1), with drizzly conditions expected to remain throughout the autumnal weekend.

Forecaster The Met Office is predicting that the cloudy and drizzly start to Friday will remain for most of the day, although it is expected to get lighter towards the afternoon.

There will be fog in the hills for most of the day, and in some times heavy rain throughout the first November day.

The Met Office said: "Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, some heavy, through the morning.

"During the afternoon the rain becoming lighter and more intermittent, but remaining cloudy with hill fog.

"Breezy in places through the morning, before winds ease for a time. Milder. Maximum temperature 13C.

"Drier at first tonight, but still cloudy with hill fog. A band of heavy rain and stronger winds arriving from the west before midnight, clearing early hours with cloud breaks developing. Minimum temperature 7C."

The forecast for the rest of the weekend and early next week showed more rain to come.

The forecaster added: "Drier start with lighter winds and some bright spells on Saturday. However, further cloud and rain soon spreading from the west, and becoming windy. Some drier spells possible later. Maximum temperature 11C.

"Sunday and Monday, further bands of rain and showers, interspersed by sunny spells. Winds ease temporarily, but becoming windier later. Tuesday, bright spells and scattered showers. Breezy, and feeling chillier."