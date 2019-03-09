Weekend weather- watch today’s forecast

Good morning!

Here is today’s weather forecast for Saturday (March 9).

The region is waking up to a chilly and cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain for a time, occasionally heavy.

The good news is it will be brighter this afternoon with a brisk breeze and spells of sunshine- but also a risk of wintry showers.

The maximum temperature will peak at around 10 °C.

