What do the stars have in store for you next week?

Russell Grant’s Weekly Horoscopes for the week beginning Saturday, January 12.

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

A premonition or strange feeling you can’t explain will make you more cautious than normal. This will surprise your friends who expect you to be spontaneous. These feelings may be triggered by a similar situation you have been through in the past or they may be purely instinctive. A long- term project or important venture will reach a critical point. New obstacles that face you remind you that nothing in this life is guaranteed and may make you reconsider the direction of your career.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You have an endless store of energy. If and when you come up against conflict, challenge or difficulties, you will persevere and find a way around the problem. Friends are fascinated by your enthusiasm to pursue ambitions no matter what. You will be amply rewarded. This is not such a good time for fun activities, social get-togethers or casual meetings, so don’t plan any parties or big social events. The mood around you is serious and most people want to focus on their work.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Family responsibilities are heavy and this makes it hard to meet outside commitments. Friends will be disappointed but an older relative expects you to put your home life first and to keep the peace, you must make their needs your priority. The chance to earn some extra cash will come from finding a practical outlet for a creative hobby. Financial matters are more straightforward now, as there is a balance of incoming and outgoing money.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Everything that can go wrong seems to go wrong. Rather than looking for someone to blame, it would be better to concentrate on finding a solution. The best thing you can do is make the first move to fix a problem that's causing a number of people a lot of hassle. A semi-duty social function could lead to an interesting and unexpected offer. You will have to be quick to respond or you could lose out. You will do right to trust your intuition.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

New experiences are exciting but at the same time, you don’t have a clue on what’s going on, who everyone is and what’s to come. All this keeps you active and interested as you look forward to making new friends and gaining new skills. Conversations at home and at work will be serious. You could find yourself revealing a secret to someone you hardly know. You might also be asking some deep questions as superficial answers just don’t satisfy you now.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Decisions made on the spur of the moment will take you to a place you hadn’t intended to visit. You could be meeting people you have never met before and suddenly you will need all your energy to cope with extra demands. Someone close is starting to feel neglected. Show interest in their work and activities that are important to them. You may not have the foggiest notion about what they are talking about but they will appreciate your interest and this will help improve your relationship.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You hate injustice. It won’t seem fair when you see other people loading someone with extra responsibilities when this person can hardly cope with the ones they already have. If you say something and your words make people stop and think, you will be making a difference. Your attention is drawn to a domestic issue that won’t be easy to resolve. This may mean taking some time off work in order to attend to family matters.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You aren’t content playing a passive role in any relationship. The reason why you are being so assertive is because you know that if you go along with what other people are suggesting, you aren’t going to like it. Besides, your ideas are valuable, too. New responsibilities could bring a measure of stress and tension into your life and take a toll on your health. Take regular breaks and have a stash of nutritious snacks on hand if you expect to be working long hours.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Some people think you’re wasting your time with a project you volunteered to help with. You enjoy this work and you never expected to make quick progress. Persevere at anything that is important to you even if your family and friends can’t understand why. It might feel as if a close relationship or joint arrangement is holding you back but you will refrain from speaking your mind. You don’t want to do anything you might regret or bring this union to a premature end.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You prefer to take a pragmatic view to subjects being discussed. It will amaze you how some people can seem so na ve in their opinions. Someone is setting their sights far too high and nothing you say or do will persuade them to keep their expectations realistic. It pays to keep on top of health concerns. Don’t miss routine dental or medical check-ups because you feel they aren’t necessary. Be prepared to change some habits after a medical consultation.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

You need something to curb your restless spirit. There is nothing you will enjoy more than events and activities that make you feel alive. If you have nothing exciting planned, treat yourself to something fun, that will afford you plenty intellectual stimulation. The energy you feel between you and someone you meet this week will be electric. Whether romance ensues will be entirely up to you and whether or not you (or they) already have a partner.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Someone you meet at a party or social event could be helpful to your career aims. Although this may not seem quite the place to talk business, this could be too good a chance to miss. Ask to meet up later to discuss some plans or ideas you think this person will be interested in. Although the going is difficult, you will find a way to overcome hurdles that mar your progress. You are so determined to succeed that your energy is almost supercharged.