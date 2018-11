Today there will be sunny intervals and scattered showers.

The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Breezy with scattered showers to the west, largely dry and sunny to the east. Feeling noticeably cooler than Thursday. Maximum temperature 9 °C

"To night will be mainly dry and clear with wind easing, allowing temperatures to drop. Cloud thickening after midnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards shortly before dawn."