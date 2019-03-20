When are the Easter school holidays in Derbyshire - do you know your dates?

The Easter holidays are already on the horizon in Derbyshire - but do you know when the schools break-up?
Here is a reminder of those important dates so you don’t get caught out.
Easter Monday (April 22) falls within the school holidays - but there is also a Bank Holiday on May 6 which doesn’t.
Easter: Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 26.
Summer term: Schools open, Monday, April 29.
May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 6.
Summer half-term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31.
Summer break: Schools close evening of Monday, July 22.