Do you and your other half fancy a new look? Enter our competition and you could win a complete hair makeover - plus all the goodies you need to keep it

looking flawless - courtesy of luxury hair salon Mark Leeson.

With two salon locations, your prize includes a women’s cut and colour worth £200 with Midlands Hairdresser of the Year Shaun Hall at Mark Leeson Chesterfield – plus a ghd Iron or Curl Bar worth £100, along with a £75 goodie bag by haircare experts Revlon.