Woman attacked her partner with piece of wood during a row over money

A woman who lost her temper during a row over money attacked her partner with piece of wood.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 26 how Lynette Ringrose, 38, of Manor Road, Brampton, Chesterfield, admitted striking her partner with some force with a strip of wood from the bed and she had jabbed at him in the chest and accepted injuring him.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said just before midnight on July 11 their son called police after he witnessed an argument between his parents about money and work and he had seen his mum lose her temper and pick up a piece of wood.

Mrs Allsop added that Ringrose’s partner did not wish to make a statement but the defendant admitted she had assaulted him.

Ringrose told police she had struck him with some force with a strip of wood from the bed and had jabbed him in the chest and accepted she had caused injuries.

She added to police that she had wanted to hurt him because he had been shouting at her and calling her names but, according to Mrs Allsop, she had shown regret and remorse.

Mrs Allsop said that Ringrose explained they had been drinking due to the stress of work and she had gone upstairs to talk and her partner had been dismantling the bed and she picked up a piece of wood and assaulted him.

Ringrose, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at the family home on Nottingham Road, at Ripley.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said the case is based entirely on her admissions and the complainant is not supporting the prosecution.

Mr Sowter added that the assault was an isolated incident involving clear remorse and the defendant is hoping to get a referral for counselling.

Magistrates sentenced Ringrose to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if she re-offends in the next year she will be re-sentenced for the assault with any new offence.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.