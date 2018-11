Derbsyhire Police have closed a section of the high street after a chimney fell from a roof - leaving a woman in hospital.

The BBC has reported that a woman has been taken to hospital after rubble and slates were blown off the roof of Superdrug in Belper.

Police have said King Street will be closed for "at least" an hour after the section fell.

A police spokesman said: "No buses will be able to get down either, please find an alternative route. We will let you know when it's back open."