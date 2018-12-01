Woman killed by suspected drug driver in Allestree crash

A 26-year-old Derby woman has died following a collision with a car in Allestree last night.

Officers were called to Kedleston Road last night at 6.20pm following reports that a pedestrian and a white Audi RS5 had been in collision.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Tragically the woman was confirmed to have died at the scene of the incident.

“Her family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

A 33-year-old man from Derby has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information which may assist with police enquiries should contact Detective Sergeant Riley, quoting reference number 18*580512.

Use the non-emergency 101 phoneline, Facebook or Twitter private messaging, or fill out the form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.