Work begins on £1million revamp of Ambergate pub and wedding venue

Work has begun on a £1million refurbishment of the Hurt Arms in Ambergate by Star Pubs & Bars and BKJ Leisure—owners of the White Hart at Moorwood Moor and the Horse & Jockey at Wessington.

When the business reopens at the beginning of May as a high-quality country inn and wedding venue, it will create 40 new jobs.

BKJ Leisure general manager Luke Richards said: “The location is second to none, nestled in the valley and overlooking the village cricket club. When the lease came up, we leapt at the opportunity to take it on.

“We’re designing the Hurt Arms so it offers something for walkers, tourists, locals and businesses. We want it to be the best pub in the area.”

The 19th century building and its interiors are being remodelled to include a 120-capacity gastropub-restaurant and 80-seat function room.