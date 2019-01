A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for today by the Met Office.

The warning is in place until noon today.

The Met Office have warned people to expect "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

But sunny spells are also set for the day.

Temperatures will range from 4°C to -2 °C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some icy stretches are likely to form by the end of the night too."