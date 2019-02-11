Young Derbyshire man attacked his mum after he complained about his medication

A young man with health issues attacked his mum after he had complained about the pain medication he was being given.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 5 how Nathan Garner, 19, began slamming doors before assaulting his mother at their home on Rhodes Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said: “Mum initially described that Mr Garner has an ongoing medical condition with pain and discomfort.

“He has been asking about pain medication because this has not been entirely resolved to his satisfaction and this resulted in an argument.”

Ms Connally added that the situation on February 3 escalated with Garner slamming doors and pushing his mother with open hands and he threatened to throw a TV in her direction and squeezed her breast area and bit her hand.

Garner pleaded guilty to assault by beating and also admitted a further count of assault by beating upon another victim who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Karl Meaken said Garner suffers with semantic pragmatic disorder which means he can struggle to understand what is being said or what is happening around him.

Mr Meakin added that Garner has also been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and that he is on the autistic spectrum.

Magistrates sentenced Garner to a 12 month conditional discharge order which means that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the assaults with any new crime.

Garner was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.